Speed of Light definitions Flashcards

Speed of Light definitions
Speed of Light definitions
- Speed of LightA fundamental constant, approximately 3.0 x 10^8 meters per second in a vacuum.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive crests of a wave, measured in meters.
- FrequencyThe number of wave cycles per second, measured in hertz (Hz).
- Electromagnetic RadiationEnergy propagated through space or matter, including visible light, radio waves, and X-rays.
- LambdaThe symbol representing wavelength in equations, typically measured in meters.
- MuThe symbol representing frequency in equations, typically measured in hertz.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
- Physical ConstantA quantity with a fixed value in nature, such as the speed of light.
- VacuumA space devoid of matter, where light travels at its maximum speed.
- Meters per SecondThe unit of speed for the speed of light, indicating distance traveled per second.