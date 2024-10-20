Speed of Light definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Speed of Light A fundamental constant, approximately 3.0 x 10^8 meters per second in a vacuum.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, measured in meters.

Frequency The number of wave cycles per second, measured in hertz (Hz).

Electromagnetic Radiation Energy propagated through space or matter, including visible light, radio waves, and X-rays.

Lambda The symbol representing wavelength in equations, typically measured in meters.

Mu The symbol representing frequency in equations, typically measured in hertz.

Hertz The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.

Physical Constant A quantity with a fixed value in nature, such as the speed of light.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter, where light travels at its maximum speed.