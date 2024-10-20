Skip to main content
Speed of Light definitions Flashcards

Speed of Light definitions
  • Speed of Light
    A fundamental constant, approximately 3.0 x 10^8 meters per second in a vacuum.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, measured in meters.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles per second, measured in hertz (Hz).
  • Electromagnetic Radiation
    Energy propagated through space or matter, including visible light, radio waves, and X-rays.
  • Lambda
    The symbol representing wavelength in equations, typically measured in meters.
  • Mu
    The symbol representing frequency in equations, typically measured in hertz.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
  • Physical Constant
    A quantity with a fixed value in nature, such as the speed of light.
  • Vacuum
    A space devoid of matter, where light travels at its maximum speed.
  • Meters per Second
    The unit of speed for the speed of light, indicating distance traveled per second.