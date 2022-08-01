Speed of Light
The Speed of Light in a vacuum is related to the wavelength and frequency of a light particle.
Speed of Light Example 1
Even the music we listen to deals with how energy travels to get to our car radio. If an FM Radio station broadcasts its music at 97.7 MHz find the wavelength in angstroms of the radio waves. One angstrom is equal to 10-10 m.
The distance between the earth and the sun is 1.496 x 1017 μm. How long (in mins) will it take for light to go from the sun to earth?
When they are burned, certain elements emit light at a specific wavelength. Some wavelengths for certain elements are provided below:
When burned, an unknown element emits light at a frequency of 9.23 x 1014 s-1. What is the identity of this unknown element?
