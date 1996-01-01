Speed of Light quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which property remains constant for all types of electromagnetic radiation in a vacuum? The speed of light (c) remains constant for all types of electromagnetic radiation in a vacuum, with a value of approximately 3.0 x 10^8 meters per second.

Relative to radio waves, what is the velocity of visible light waves in a vacuum? The velocity of visible light waves in a vacuum is the same as that of radio waves; all electromagnetic radiation travels at the same speed (the speed of light) in a vacuum.

What is the mathematical formula that relates the speed of light to wavelength and frequency? The formula is c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency.

What variable is commonly used to represent the speed of light in equations? The variable 'c' is used to represent the speed of light.

In what units is wavelength typically measured when using the speed of light equation? Wavelength is typically measured in meters.

What are the units for frequency in the context of electromagnetic radiation? Frequency is measured in seconds inverse (s⁻¹), which is also called hertz (Hz).