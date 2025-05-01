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What is a stoichiometric rate calculation? It is a calculation where the rate of one compound is used to determine the rate of another compound using stoichiometric coefficients from a balanced chemical equation. How do you determine the rate of formation of a compound if the rate of decomposition of another is known? You use a rate-to-rate comparison based on the stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced equation. What is the first step in stoichiometric rate calculations if the rate of change for a compound is not given? First, calculate the rate of change for the compound using the information provided. What is the second step in stoichiometric rate calculations? Perform a rate-to-rate comparison using the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced chemical equation. How is a rate-to-rate comparison similar to a mole-to-mole comparison? Both use stoichiometric coefficients to relate quantities of different compounds, but rate-to-rate compares rates instead of moles. If the rate of decomposition of H2 is 1.54 mol/L per minute, what is the rate of formation of N2 given a 2:1 ratio? The rate of formation of N2 is 0.770 mol/L per minute, which is half the rate of H2 due to the 2:1 stoichiometric ratio. What do stoichiometric coefficients represent in rate calculations? They represent the relative rates at which compounds are consumed or produced in a reaction. How do you set up a rate-to-rate comparison using stoichiometric coefficients? Multiply the known rate by the ratio of the coefficients for the desired compound to the known compound. What units are typically used in stoichiometric rate calculations? Rates are usually expressed in mol/L per minute or similar concentration/time units. Why do the units cancel out in a rate-to-rate comparison? Because you are comparing rates with the same units, allowing you to focus on the stoichiometric ratio. What is a key giveaway that you are dealing with a stoichiometric rate calculation? You are given the rate of one compound and asked for the rate of another within a balanced chemical equation. Can you find the rate of any compound in a reaction if you know the rate of another? Yes, by using the stoichiometric coefficients and performing a rate-to-rate comparison. What is the balanced chemical equation used for in stoichiometric rate calculations? It provides the stoichiometric coefficients needed to relate the rates of different compounds. What happens if the stoichiometric coefficient for H2 is 2 and for N2 is 1? H2 decomposes twice as fast as N2 forms, so the rate of N2 formation is half the rate of H2 decomposition. What principle allows you to find the rate of any compound in a reaction? The principle of stoichiometry applied to reaction rates, using the balanced equation's coefficients.
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations quiz
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