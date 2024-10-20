Stoichiometric Rate Calculations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Stoichiometric Rate Calculations Determining the rate of one compound's formation or decomposition using another's rate and stoichiometric coefficients.

Rate-to-Rate Comparison A method to compare the rates of two compounds using their stoichiometric coefficients in a balanced equation.

Stoichiometric Coefficients Numbers in a balanced chemical equation indicating the ratio of moles of each substance involved.

Decomposition Rate The speed at which a compound breaks down into simpler substances, measured in molarity per minute.

Formation Rate The speed at which a compound is produced in a reaction, typically measured in molarity per minute.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, reflecting the conservation of mass.

Molarity A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution.

Nitrogen Gas A diatomic molecule, N2, often involved in chemical reactions as a product or reactant.

H2 Molecular hydrogen, a diatomic molecule often involved in reactions as a reactant or product.