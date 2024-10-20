Skip to main content
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations definitions Flashcards

Stoichiometric Rate Calculations definitions
  • Stoichiometric Rate Calculations
    Determining the rate of one compound's formation or decomposition using another's rate and stoichiometric coefficients.
  • Rate-to-Rate Comparison
    A method to compare the rates of two compounds using their stoichiometric coefficients in a balanced equation.
  • Stoichiometric Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced chemical equation indicating the ratio of moles of each substance involved.
  • Decomposition Rate
    The speed at which a compound breaks down into simpler substances, measured in molarity per minute.
  • Formation Rate
    The speed at which a compound is produced in a reaction, typically measured in molarity per minute.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, reflecting the conservation of mass.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Nitrogen Gas
    A diatomic molecule, N2, often involved in chemical reactions as a product or reactant.
  • H2
    Molecular hydrogen, a diatomic molecule often involved in reactions as a reactant or product.
  • Mole-to-Mole Comparison
    A stoichiometric method comparing moles of reactants and products using coefficients from a balanced equation.