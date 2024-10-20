Stoichiometry quiz Flashcards
Stoichiometry quiz
How many tablets should be given if 0.125 mg is ordered and each tablet contains 0.25 mg?
What is stoichiometry?
Stoichiometry is the study of quantitative relationships in a balanced chemical equation, allowing prediction of product amounts from given reactants.Why is it important to balance a chemical equation before performing stoichiometric calculations?
Balancing a chemical equation is crucial because stoichiometry relies on the numerical relationships between compounds, which are determined by the coefficients in a balanced equation.What is the 'jump' in stoichiometry?
The 'jump' refers to the transition from moles of a given substance to moles of an unknown substance using the coefficients from a balanced chemical equation.What is the first step in performing stoichiometric calculations?
The first step is to ensure the chemical equation is balanced.How do you convert grams of a substance to moles in stoichiometry?
You convert grams to moles by using the molar mass of the substance.What information is considered 'given' in stoichiometry?
The 'given' information can be in the form of grams, ions, atoms, formula units, or molecules of a substance.What is the purpose of the stoichiometric chart?
The stoichiometric chart helps convert given quantities to unknown quantities through a systematic approach.What is the final step in stoichiometric calculations if the answer is required in grams?
The final step is to convert moles of the unknown substance back to grams using its molar mass.What role do coefficients play in stoichiometry?
Coefficients in a balanced equation are used for mole-to-mole comparisons between reactants and products.