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Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands quiz

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  • What determines the crystal field splitting energy (Δ) in octahedral complexes?
    The type of ligand attached to the metal cation determines the crystal field splitting energy (Δ).
  • How do strong-field ligands affect the crystal field splitting energy?
    Strong-field ligands result in a large crystal field splitting energy (Δ), creating a significant energy gap between orbitals.
  • What is the effect of weak-field ligands on crystal field splitting energy?
    Weak-field ligands cause a small crystal field splitting energy (Δ), leading to more degenerate orbitals.
  • What does a larger Δ indicate about the energy gap between orbitals?
    A larger Δ indicates a bigger gap between lower and higher energy orbitals.
  • What is the mnemonic for remembering strong-field ligands?
    The mnemonic is 'Larry Cannot Enter The Neighborhood.'
  • Which ligand is at the end of the strong-field ligand list with the largest Δ?
    Cyanide (CN-) is at the end of the strong-field ligand list with the largest Δ.
  • Which ligand is at the end of the weak-field ligand list with the smallest Δ?
    Iodine (I-) is at the end of the weak-field ligand list with the smallest Δ.
  • What is the order of strong-field ligands according to the mnemonic?
    The order is: Large (Larry), Cyanide (Cannot), Nitrate (Enter), Ethylenediamine (The), Ammonia (Neighborhood).
  • What is the starting ligand for weak-field ligands?
    Water (H2O) is the starting ligand for weak-field ligands.
  • Which group of elements do weak-field ligands follow after water?
    Weak-field ligands follow the order of halogens in group 7A: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.
  • How does the crystal field splitting energy change as you go down group 7A for weak-field ligands?
    The crystal field splitting energy decreases as you go from fluorine to iodine down group 7A.
  • What is the relationship between weak-field ligands and orbital degeneracy?
    Weak-field ligands result in orbitals that are more degenerate, meaning they have similar or the same energy.
  • Why is it important to memorize the order of strong-field and weak-field ligands?
    Memorizing the order helps predict the magnitude of crystal field splitting energy in complexes.
  • What is the significance of the mnemonic 'Larry Cannot Enter The Neighborhood'?
    It helps recall the order of strong-field ligands that produce large crystal field splitting energies.
  • How can you identify weak-field ligands using the periodic table?
    Look at group 7A (halogens) on the periodic table, starting from fluorine down to iodine.