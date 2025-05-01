What determines the crystal field splitting energy (Δ) in octahedral complexes? The type of ligand attached to the metal cation determines the crystal field splitting energy (Δ).

How do strong-field ligands affect the crystal field splitting energy? Strong-field ligands result in a large crystal field splitting energy (Δ), creating a significant energy gap between orbitals.

What is the effect of weak-field ligands on crystal field splitting energy? Weak-field ligands cause a small crystal field splitting energy (Δ), leading to more degenerate orbitals.

What does a larger Δ indicate about the energy gap between orbitals? A larger Δ indicates a bigger gap between lower and higher energy orbitals.

What is the mnemonic for remembering strong-field ligands? The mnemonic is 'Larry Cannot Enter The Neighborhood.'

Which ligand is at the end of the strong-field ligand list with the largest Δ? Cyanide (CN-) is at the end of the strong-field ligand list with the largest Δ.