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What determines the crystal field splitting energy (Δ) in octahedral complexes? The type of ligand attached to the metal cation determines the crystal field splitting energy (Δ). How do strong-field ligands affect the crystal field splitting energy? Strong-field ligands result in a large crystal field splitting energy (Δ), creating a significant energy gap between orbitals. What is the effect of weak-field ligands on crystal field splitting energy? Weak-field ligands cause a small crystal field splitting energy (Δ), leading to more degenerate orbitals. What does a larger Δ indicate about the energy gap between orbitals? A larger Δ indicates a bigger gap between lower and higher energy orbitals. What is the mnemonic for remembering strong-field ligands? The mnemonic is 'Larry Cannot Enter The Neighborhood.' Which ligand is at the end of the strong-field ligand list with the largest Δ? Cyanide (CN-) is at the end of the strong-field ligand list with the largest Δ. Which ligand is at the end of the weak-field ligand list with the smallest Δ? Iodine (I-) is at the end of the weak-field ligand list with the smallest Δ. What is the order of strong-field ligands according to the mnemonic? The order is: Large (Larry), Cyanide (Cannot), Nitrate (Enter), Ethylenediamine (The), Ammonia (Neighborhood). What is the starting ligand for weak-field ligands? Water (H2O) is the starting ligand for weak-field ligands. Which group of elements do weak-field ligands follow after water? Weak-field ligands follow the order of halogens in group 7A: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. How does the crystal field splitting energy change as you go down group 7A for weak-field ligands? The crystal field splitting energy decreases as you go from fluorine to iodine down group 7A. What is the relationship between weak-field ligands and orbital degeneracy? Weak-field ligands result in orbitals that are more degenerate, meaning they have similar or the same energy. Why is it important to memorize the order of strong-field and weak-field ligands? Memorizing the order helps predict the magnitude of crystal field splitting energy in complexes. What is the significance of the mnemonic 'Larry Cannot Enter The Neighborhood'? It helps recall the order of strong-field ligands that produce large crystal field splitting energies. How can you identify weak-field ligands using the periodic table? Look at group 7A (halogens) on the periodic table, starting from fluorine down to iodine.
Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands quiz
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