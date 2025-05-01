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Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves quiz

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  • What is the initial pH like when titrating a strong acid with a strong base?
    The initial pH is much lower than 7 because the solution starts with a strong acid.
  • What happens to the pH as a strong base is added to a strong acid during titration?
    The pH increases sharply as the strong base neutralizes the strong acid.
  • At what pH does the equivalence point occur in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    The equivalence point occurs at a pH of 7.
  • What does the sigmoidal shape of a titration curve indicate in strong acid-strong base titrations?
    It indicates a sharp pH change at the equivalence point due to complete neutralization.
  • What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    The pH continues to rise gradually as excess strong base is added, eventually leveling off.
  • What is the titrate in a titration that starts with a pH well above 7?
    The titrate is a strong base.
  • How does the pH change when a strong acid is added to a strong base during titration?
    The pH decreases sharply as the strong acid neutralizes the strong base.
  • What is the pH at the equivalence point when titrating a strong base with a strong acid?
    The pH at the equivalence point is 7.
  • What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a strong base-strong acid titration?
    The pH continues to drop as excess strong acid is added, eventually leveling off.
  • Why do both strong acid-strong base and strong base-strong acid titration curves have a sigmoidal shape?
    Because both the titrate and titrant are strong, leading to a sharp pH change at the equivalence point.
  • What does the equivalence point represent in strong acid-strong base titrations?
    It represents the point where the amount of titrant equals the amount of titrate, resulting in complete neutralization.
  • How does the pH behave before the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    The pH remains low and increases gradually as base is added.
  • How does the pH behave before the equivalence point in a strong base-strong acid titration?
    The pH remains high and decreases gradually as acid is added.
  • What is the main similarity between strong acid-strong base and strong base-strong acid titration curves?
    Both have a sigmoidal shape and a pH of 7 at the equivalence point.
  • Why does the pH level off after the equivalence point in both types of strong titrations?
    Because excess titrant (either strong acid or base) dominates, causing the pH to plateau.