What is the initial pH like when titrating a strong acid with a strong base? The initial pH is much lower than 7 because the solution starts with a strong acid.

What happens to the pH as a strong base is added to a strong acid during titration? The pH increases sharply as the strong base neutralizes the strong acid.

At what pH does the equivalence point occur in a strong acid-strong base titration? The equivalence point occurs at a pH of 7.

What does the sigmoidal shape of a titration curve indicate in strong acid-strong base titrations? It indicates a sharp pH change at the equivalence point due to complete neutralization.

What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration? The pH continues to rise gradually as excess strong base is added, eventually leveling off.

What is the titrate in a titration that starts with a pH well above 7? The titrate is a strong base.