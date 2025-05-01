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What is the initial pH like when titrating a strong acid with a strong base? The initial pH is much lower than 7 because the solution starts with a strong acid. What happens to the pH as a strong base is added to a strong acid during titration? The pH increases sharply as the strong base neutralizes the strong acid. At what pH does the equivalence point occur in a strong acid-strong base titration? The equivalence point occurs at a pH of 7. What does the sigmoidal shape of a titration curve indicate in strong acid-strong base titrations? It indicates a sharp pH change at the equivalence point due to complete neutralization. What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration? The pH continues to rise gradually as excess strong base is added, eventually leveling off. What is the titrate in a titration that starts with a pH well above 7? The titrate is a strong base. How does the pH change when a strong acid is added to a strong base during titration? The pH decreases sharply as the strong acid neutralizes the strong base. What is the pH at the equivalence point when titrating a strong base with a strong acid? The pH at the equivalence point is 7. What happens to the pH after the equivalence point in a strong base-strong acid titration? The pH continues to drop as excess strong acid is added, eventually leveling off. Why do both strong acid-strong base and strong base-strong acid titration curves have a sigmoidal shape? Because both the titrate and titrant are strong, leading to a sharp pH change at the equivalence point. What does the equivalence point represent in strong acid-strong base titrations? It represents the point where the amount of titrant equals the amount of titrate, resulting in complete neutralization. How does the pH behave before the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration? The pH remains low and increases gradually as base is added. How does the pH behave before the equivalence point in a strong base-strong acid titration? The pH remains high and decreases gradually as acid is added. What is the main similarity between strong acid-strong base and strong base-strong acid titration curves? Both have a sigmoidal shape and a pH of 7 at the equivalence point. Why does the pH level off after the equivalence point in both types of strong titrations? Because excess titrant (either strong acid or base) dominates, causing the pH to plateau.
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves quiz
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