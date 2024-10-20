Structural Formula definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Structural Formula definitions
  • Structural Formula
    Illustrates how atoms are bonded in a molecule, omitting lone pairs, unlike Lewis structures.
  • Molecular Formula
    Indicates the ratio of elements in a compound but lacks connectivity information.
  • Connectivity
    Describes how atoms are linked to each other in a molecule.
  • Orientation
    Refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, relevant in stereoisomers.
  • Lewis Structure
    Depicts atom connectivity and lone pairs in a molecule, unlike structural formulas.
  • Lone Pairs
    Non-bonding electron pairs shown in Lewis structures but omitted in structural formulas.
  • C₂H₆O
    A molecular formula that can represent different structures like ethanol or dimethyl ether.
  • Ethanol
    A structural form of C₂H₆O with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon chain.
  • Dimethyl Ether
    A structural form of C₂H₆O with an oxygen atom bonded between two methyl groups.
  • Non-bonding Electrons
    Electrons not involved in bonding, shown in Lewis structures but not in structural formulas.