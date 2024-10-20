Structural Formula definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Structural Formula Illustrates how atoms are bonded in a molecule, omitting lone pairs, unlike Lewis structures.

Molecular Formula Indicates the ratio of elements in a compound but lacks connectivity information.

Connectivity Describes how atoms are linked to each other in a molecule.

Orientation Refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, relevant in stereoisomers.

Lewis Structure Depicts atom connectivity and lone pairs in a molecule, unlike structural formulas.

Lone Pairs Non-bonding electron pairs shown in Lewis structures but omitted in structural formulas.

C₂H₆O A molecular formula that can represent different structures like ethanol or dimethyl ether.

Ethanol A structural form of C₂H₆O with a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon chain.

Dimethyl Ether A structural form of C₂H₆O with an oxygen atom bonded between two methyl groups.