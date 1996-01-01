22. Organic Chemistry
Structural Formula
22. Organic Chemistry
Structural Formula
1
concept
Molecular Formula
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Structural Formula Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Structural Formula
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Structural Formula Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
Propane (C3H8) is a component of liquified petroleum gas. Draw a structural formula for propane. (Hint: Carbon makes four bonds.)
A
B
C
D
6
ProblemProblem
Methylamine (CH5N) is a gaseous compound with a fishy smell. Draw this molecule using structural formula.
A
B
C
D
Additional resources for Structural Formula
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (20)
- Write structural formulas for each of the nine structural isomers of heptane.
- Determine whether the molecules in each pair are the same or enantiomers. c.
- Determine whether the molecules in each pair are the same or enantiomers. c.
- Methionine, one of the 20 amino acid building blocks from which proteins are made, has the following structure...
- Dichloroethylene 1C2H2Cl22 has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (c) How many is...
- Dichloroethylene 1C2H2Cl22 has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (a) Draw Lewis ...
- Write structural formulas for each of the possible isomers of n-pentyne that are formed by moving the position...
- (b) Among the four alkanes, ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, which is capable of existing in isomeric for...
- Chloropropane is derived from propane by substituting Cl for H on one of the carbon atoms. (a) Draw the struct...
- Determine whether the two structures are isomers or the same molecule drawn in two different ways. b.
- Determine whether the two structures are isomers or the same molecule drawn in two different ways. c.
- Draw the structure that corresponds to each name and indicate which structures can exist as stereoisomers. b. ...
- Identify the two compounds that display stereoisomerism and draw their structures. e. 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol
- Cyclopropane is an interesting hydrocarbon. Instead of having three carbons in a row, the three carbons form a...
- Section 2.9 introduced the idea of structural isomerism, with 1-propanol and 2-propanol as examples. Determine...
- Write the structural formulas of three different compounds that each have the molecular formula C5H12.
- Cyclohexane, C6H12, is an important starting material used in the industrial synthesis of nylon. Each carbon h...
- Isooctane, the substance in gasoline from which the term octane rating derives, has the formula C8H18. Each ca...
- Fructose, C6H12O6, is the sweetest naturally occurring sugar and is found in many fruits and berries. Each car...
- Illustrate the condensed structural formula of the following hydrocarbon