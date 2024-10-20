Skip to main content
Temperature definitions Flashcards

Temperature definitions
  • Temperature
    The average kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, measured in Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Kelvin.
  • Heat
    The transfer of thermal energy from a warmer object to a cooler one, dependent on substance amount.
  • Thermal Energy
    The sum of all kinetic and potential energies of atoms in an object.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy of motion, related to the movement of molecules and atoms.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy of position, related to the location of molecules or atoms.
  • Intensive Property
    A property that does not depend on the amount of substance present, like temperature.
  • Extensive Property
    A property that varies with the amount of substance, like heat.
  • Celsius
    A temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.
  • Fahrenheit
    A temperature scale where water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees.
  • Kelvin
    An absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, where 0 K is -273.15°C.
  • Conversion Formula
    Equations used to convert between temperature scales, such as K=°C+273.15.
  • Thermal Equilibrium
    A state where two objects in contact no longer exchange heat, having the same temperature.