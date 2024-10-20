Temperature definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Temperature The average kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, measured in Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Kelvin.

Heat The transfer of thermal energy from a warmer object to a cooler one, dependent on substance amount.

Thermal Energy The sum of all kinetic and potential energies of atoms in an object.

Kinetic Energy The energy of motion, related to the movement of molecules and atoms.

Potential Energy The energy of position, related to the location of molecules or atoms.

Intensive Property A property that does not depend on the amount of substance present, like temperature.

Extensive Property A property that varies with the amount of substance, like heat.

Celsius A temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.

Fahrenheit A temperature scale where water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees.

Kelvin An absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, where 0 K is -273.15°C.

Conversion Formula Equations used to convert between temperature scales, such as K=°C+273.15.