Temperature definitions Flashcards

Temperature definitions
- TemperatureThe average kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, measured in Celsius, Fahrenheit, or Kelvin.
- HeatThe transfer of thermal energy from a warmer object to a cooler one, dependent on substance amount.
- Thermal EnergyThe sum of all kinetic and potential energies of atoms in an object.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy of motion, related to the movement of molecules and atoms.
- Potential EnergyThe energy of position, related to the location of molecules or atoms.
- Intensive PropertyA property that does not depend on the amount of substance present, like temperature.
- Extensive PropertyA property that varies with the amount of substance, like heat.
- CelsiusA temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.
- FahrenheitA temperature scale where water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees.
- KelvinAn absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, where 0 K is -273.15°C.
- Conversion FormulaEquations used to convert between temperature scales, such as K=°C+273.15.
- Thermal EquilibriumA state where two objects in contact no longer exchange heat, having the same temperature.