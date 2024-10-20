Temperature quiz Flashcards
Temperature quiz
What temperature range is referred to as the 'danger zone' for foodborne illnesses?
The 'danger zone' for foodborne illnesses is typically between 40°F and 140°F (4°C and 60°C).How does temperature affect the rate of diffusion?
Temperature increases the rate of diffusion because higher temperatures increase the kinetic energy of molecules, causing them to move faster.What is the significance of room temperature in scientific experiments?
Room temperature, typically around 20°C to 25°C, is often used as a standard condition for experiments to ensure consistency and comparability of results.How do you think temperature will affect the rate of diffusion?
Higher temperatures will increase the rate of diffusion as molecules move more rapidly, while lower temperatures will slow it down.At what temperature does agar solidify?
Agar solidifies at approximately 32°C to 40°C.What is the melting/freezing point of water in Kelvin?
The melting/freezing point of water is 273.15 Kelvin.What is the formula to convert Celsius to Kelvin?
The formula to convert Celsius to Kelvin is K = °C + 273.15.What is the formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit?
The formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit is °F = 1.8 × °C + 32.What is the difference between temperature and heat?
Temperature is the average kinetic energy of molecules and is an intensive property, while heat is the transfer of thermal energy and is an extensive property.Why is it important to memorize temperature conversion formulas?
Memorizing temperature conversion formulas is crucial for precise scientific measurements and calculations, as they are often not provided in exams.