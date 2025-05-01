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How is an alkyl group formed from an alkane? An alkyl group is formed by removing a hydrogen atom from an alkane. What suffix is used when naming alkyl groups? The suffix 'yl' is used instead of 'ane' when naming alkyl groups. What is the alkyl group derived from pentane called? It is called a pentyl group. What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkyl group? The prefix is 'meth', so the group is called methyl. List the alkyl group names for 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 carbons. They are ethyl (2), propyl (3), butyl (4), pentyl (5), and hexyl (6). What does the squiggly bond in alkyl group structures represent? It represents the point where the alkyl group is attached to another molecule. What is a structural (constitutional) isomer? It is a compound with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms. What is the difference between propyl and isopropyl groups? Propyl is attached at an end carbon, while isopropyl is attached at the middle carbon. How is a sec-butyl group different from a butyl group? Sec-butyl is attached at a secondary carbon, while butyl is attached at an end carbon. What defines a secondary carbon in an alkyl group? A secondary carbon is attached to two other carbons. What is an isobutyl group? Isobutyl is a four-carbon alkyl group with a branched structure at the end. What is a tert-butyl group and why is it named so? Tert-butyl is attached at a tertiary carbon, which is connected to three other carbons. Why are alkyl groups with more than six carbons uncommon in basic organic chemistry? Because larger alkyl branches imply very large molecules, which are uncommon at this level. Why is it important to recognize different alkyl group structures? Recognizing them is essential for accurate organic compound nomenclature. How does the connection point affect the name of an alkyl group? The name changes depending on whether the group is attached at a primary, secondary, or tertiary carbon.
The Alkyl Groups quiz
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The Alkyl Groups
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