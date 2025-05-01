How is an alkyl group formed from an alkane? An alkyl group is formed by removing a hydrogen atom from an alkane.

What suffix is used when naming alkyl groups? The suffix 'yl' is used instead of 'ane' when naming alkyl groups.

What is the alkyl group derived from pentane called? It is called a pentyl group.

What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkyl group? The prefix is 'meth', so the group is called methyl.

List the alkyl group names for 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 carbons. They are ethyl (2), propyl (3), butyl (4), pentyl (5), and hexyl (6).

What does the squiggly bond in alkyl group structures represent? It represents the point where the alkyl group is attached to another molecule.