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The Alkyl Groups quiz

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  • How is an alkyl group formed from an alkane?
    An alkyl group is formed by removing a hydrogen atom from an alkane.
  • What suffix is used when naming alkyl groups?
    The suffix 'yl' is used instead of 'ane' when naming alkyl groups.
  • What is the alkyl group derived from pentane called?
    It is called a pentyl group.
  • What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkyl group?
    The prefix is 'meth', so the group is called methyl.
  • List the alkyl group names for 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 carbons.
    They are ethyl (2), propyl (3), butyl (4), pentyl (5), and hexyl (6).
  • What does the squiggly bond in alkyl group structures represent?
    It represents the point where the alkyl group is attached to another molecule.
  • What is a structural (constitutional) isomer?
    It is a compound with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.
  • What is the difference between propyl and isopropyl groups?
    Propyl is attached at an end carbon, while isopropyl is attached at the middle carbon.
  • How is a sec-butyl group different from a butyl group?
    Sec-butyl is attached at a secondary carbon, while butyl is attached at an end carbon.
  • What defines a secondary carbon in an alkyl group?
    A secondary carbon is attached to two other carbons.
  • What is an isobutyl group?
    Isobutyl is a four-carbon alkyl group with a branched structure at the end.
  • What is a tert-butyl group and why is it named so?
    Tert-butyl is attached at a tertiary carbon, which is connected to three other carbons.
  • Why are alkyl groups with more than six carbons uncommon in basic organic chemistry?
    Because larger alkyl branches imply very large molecules, which are uncommon at this level.
  • Why is it important to recognize different alkyl group structures?
    Recognizing them is essential for accurate organic compound nomenclature.
  • How does the connection point affect the name of an alkyl group?
    The name changes depending on whether the group is attached at a primary, secondary, or tertiary carbon.