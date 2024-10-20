The Electron Configuration: Ions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cation A positively charged ion formed by losing electrons from orbitals with the highest principal quantum number.

Anion A negatively charged ion formed by gaining electrons, added to orbitals with available space.

Principal Quantum Number Indicates the shell number or energy level of an electron, denoted by n.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific rules for cations and anions.

Orbital A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons, designated by s, p, d, or f.

Energy Level The fixed amount of energy that a system, such as an electron in an atom, can have.

Subshell A subdivision of electron shells separated by electron orbitals, labeled as s, p, d, or f.

Shell Number The principal quantum number indicating the main energy level occupied by an electron.

Nonmetal An element that typically forms anions by gaining electrons, retaining its base name with an '-ide' suffix.

Ion An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons.

Electron Removal The process of taking electrons from orbitals with the highest energy level in cations.

Electron Addition The process of adding electrons to orbitals with available space in anions.

Highest n Value Refers to the orbitals with the highest principal quantum number from which electrons are removed first.

Available Space Refers to orbitals that can accommodate additional electrons in anions.