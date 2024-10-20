The Electron Configuration: Ions definitions Flashcards
The Electron Configuration: Ions definitions
- CationA positively charged ion formed by losing electrons from orbitals with the highest principal quantum number.
- AnionA negatively charged ion formed by gaining electrons, added to orbitals with available space.
- Principal Quantum NumberIndicates the shell number or energy level of an electron, denoted by n.
- Electron ConfigurationThe distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific rules for cations and anions.
- OrbitalA region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons, designated by s, p, d, or f.
- Energy LevelThe fixed amount of energy that a system, such as an electron in an atom, can have.
- SubshellA subdivision of electron shells separated by electron orbitals, labeled as s, p, d, or f.
- Shell NumberThe principal quantum number indicating the main energy level occupied by an electron.
- NonmetalAn element that typically forms anions by gaining electrons, retaining its base name with an '-ide' suffix.
- IonAn atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons.
- Electron RemovalThe process of taking electrons from orbitals with the highest energy level in cations.
- Electron AdditionThe process of adding electrons to orbitals with available space in anions.
- Highest n ValueRefers to the orbitals with the highest principal quantum number from which electrons are removed first.
- Available SpaceRefers to orbitals that can accommodate additional electrons in anions.
- Base NameThe original name of a nonmetal element, modified to form an anion by adding '-ide'.