10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
The Electron Configuration of Ions involves either adding or removing electrons from a given orbital of an element.
Electron Configuration of Ions
The Electron Configuration: Ions
we'll call that when elements lose or gain electrons, they become ions were going to say here that cat ions are positive ions. I'm going to stay with the cat ion. We first remove electrons from the highest shell number and the highest shell number is connected to our principal quantum number or the end value. Now, the principal quantum number provides the shell number or energy level of the electron. So here we have one s to to us to two p 63 s, 23 p six. The number is related to the principal quantum number. N one s two would have an end value of one to us two and two P would have n values equal to two. Three s and three p would have n values equal to three. So just remember we look at the number before the sub level or sub shell letters off S P, D or F to determine our end value. And when we're removing electrons where you remove them from the orbital's that have the highest end value. But let's say we wanted to remove electrons and we only had three s and three p to choose from both of them have the highest end value. But we'd say that since three p is listed after three s, it would have more energy. And therefore, if we have to choose between three s and three p, we remove the electron first from three p. Same thing could be said between two s and two p. Since two p is listed after two s, it has more energy. And therefore, if we had to take electrons away, it come out of the two p orbital's before we even look at the two s orbital's. So just remember, first, look at the highest end value. If a set of orbital's have the same end value than the higher energy, one is the one that was listed last. That's where we order move electrons first.
For Cations, remove electrons from highest shell number (n).
The Electron Configuration: Ions Example 1
So here it says right, the condensed electron configuration for the titanium three ion. All right, so titanium three is t I three plus step one tells us to provide the electron configuration for the neutral form of the element. Alright, So titanium neutral has an atomic number of 22. If we're doing it's condense electron configuration. Looking at the periodic table we would see are gone as a noble gas right before it. Then we have here for us to and then we'd have three d to so this would be the electron configuration of the neutral titanium Adam. Step two. Begin removing electron or electrons from the highest number shell tow. Obtain a desire charge. Yeah, when in the same shell to as versus two p. Use off bowel principle to remove the higher energy electrons first. Alright, so coming back to the titanium three ion three plus means we've lost three electrons. Looking at our condensed electron configuration for the neutral ion on neutral element will help guide us to the new electron configuration of the ion. So we don't touch what's within these brackets. That's our noble gas. So we're looking here because it's for s that means and equals four. And because it's three D, that means n equals three, where you move our electrons first from the highest shell number. So we need to lose three electrons here. We're gonna lose our first two from the forest. So for us is now completely gone. Next, we need to lose one more electron because we need to lose three electrons. So that's gonna come from the three D. That means titanium. Three at the end will be are gone three d one as the electron configuration of our eye on
The Electron Configuration: Ions
now for an anti on. Remember, an ions are negatively charged ions. We become an ions. When we accept electrons, we're gonna say Within an ion, you add an electron or electrons to the orbital's with available space. Now note for an anti on the nonmetal keeps its base name. But have it's ending changed toe. I'd so if we hear oxide fluoride haw ride, that means we're dealing with the anti on form of that element. So keep that in mind when asked to find the electron configurations of an ions.
For Anions, add electrons to orbital with available space.
The Electron Configuration: Ions Example 2
2m
here. It says right, the full electron configuration for the nitride ion. So it ends with Eid, which means we're dealing with the anti on form of nitrogen. So nitrogen and group 38 So it's charge is minus three or three minus three minus means that we have gained three electrons. So we'll take that into account when we're doing its electron configuration. So the stuff we're gonna do here is we're gonna provide the electron configuration for the neutral form of the element. So nitrogen, when it's neutral, it has an atomic number of seven. It's full electron configuration is one s two to us, too to p three. Next step to we're gonna add electron or electrons to the orbital's that can accommodate mawr electrons. All right, so for the nitride ion here we have This s can only hold up to two electrons, Max. So one s two and to us to stay the way they are, remember, the P sub level can hold up to six electrons. Right now, it only has three. We're gaining three additional electrons, so all of them could be tossed into this two p set of orbital's to give us two p six. So this would represent the full electron configuration of the nitride ion. So we can say this as an acceptable answer. One more thing we can also say is that it now has the same electron configuration as a noble gas men. Noble gas would be neon. So both of these answers are acceptable. You can show the full electron configuration here, and you can say that it is the same electron configuration is neon. Technically, this answer, I'm asking for the full electron configuration, so this would be the best answer, but just keep in mind and now also has the same electron configuration as a noble gas. So if we wanted to do a shorthand or condensed electron configuration, you could just write this as an answer.
Problem
What is the full electron configuration of the selenide ion?
Problem
Determine the electron configuration for the Cl+ ion.
Problem
Determine the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the silver ion.
Additional resources for The Electron Configuration: Ions
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (23)
