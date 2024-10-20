Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz Flashcards

The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz
1/10
  • What is the electron configuration of the sodium atom after it loses an electron?
    The electron configuration of sodium after losing an electron is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶, as it loses the electron from the 3s orbital.
  • What happens to the electron configuration when an element forms a cation?
    When an element forms a cation, electrons are removed from the orbitals with the highest principal quantum number (n-value).
  • How do you determine which electron to remove first when forming a cation?
    Electrons are removed first from the orbitals with the highest n-value, and if multiple orbitals have the same n-value, the electron is removed from the higher energy orbital listed last.
  • What is the principal quantum number and how does it relate to electron configuration?
    The principal quantum number (n-value) indicates the shell number or energy level of an electron, and it helps determine from which orbital electrons are removed or added.
  • What is the electron configuration of a sodium ion (Na⁺)?
    The electron configuration of a sodium ion (Na⁺) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶.
  • How do anions form in terms of electron configuration?
    Anions form by gaining electrons, which are added to orbitals with available space.
  • What is the naming convention for anions?
    Anions retain the nonmetal base name but end with '-ide', such as oxide, fluoride, or chloride.
  • What is the electron configuration of a chloride ion (Cl⁻)?
    The electron configuration of a chloride ion (Cl⁻) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶.
  • Why are electrons removed from 3p before 3s when forming cations?
    Electrons are removed from 3p before 3s because 3p is higher in energy, even though both have the same n-value.
  • What is the electron configuration of a fluoride ion (F⁻)?
    The electron configuration of a fluoride ion (F⁻) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶.