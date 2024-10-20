The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz Flashcards
The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz
What is the electron configuration of the sodium atom after it loses an electron?
The electron configuration of sodium after losing an electron is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶, as it loses the electron from the 3s orbital.What happens to the electron configuration when an element forms a cation?
When an element forms a cation, electrons are removed from the orbitals with the highest principal quantum number (n-value).How do you determine which electron to remove first when forming a cation?
Electrons are removed first from the orbitals with the highest n-value, and if multiple orbitals have the same n-value, the electron is removed from the higher energy orbital listed last.What is the principal quantum number and how does it relate to electron configuration?
The principal quantum number (n-value) indicates the shell number or energy level of an electron, and it helps determine from which orbital electrons are removed or added.What is the electron configuration of a sodium ion (Na⁺)?
The electron configuration of a sodium ion (Na⁺) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶.How do anions form in terms of electron configuration?
Anions form by gaining electrons, which are added to orbitals with available space.What is the naming convention for anions?
Anions retain the nonmetal base name but end with '-ide', such as oxide, fluoride, or chloride.What is the electron configuration of a chloride ion (Cl⁻)?
The electron configuration of a chloride ion (Cl⁻) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶.Why are electrons removed from 3p before 3s when forming cations?
Electrons are removed from 3p before 3s because 3p is higher in energy, even though both have the same n-value.What is the electron configuration of a fluoride ion (F⁻)?
The electron configuration of a fluoride ion (F⁻) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶.