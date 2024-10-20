The Electron Configuration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Law States that elements with similar properties recur at regular intervals when organized by increasing atomic weight.

Electron Configuration Describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for predicting chemical behavior.

Orbital Diagram A visual representation of electron arrangements within orbitals, following specific rules like Hund's rule.

Hund's Rule States that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly first, with parallel spins, before pairing up.

Aufbau Principle Electrons fill lower energy orbitals before occupying higher energy ones, starting from 1s.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals within the same subshell that have the same energy level.

S Sublevel Contains 1 orbital and can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

P Sublevel Contains 3 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 6 electrons.

D Sublevel Contains 5 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 10 electrons.

F Sublevel Contains 7 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 14 electrons.

S Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the s sublevel.

P Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the p sublevel.

D Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the d sublevel.

F Block Part of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the f sublevel.