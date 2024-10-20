The Electron Configuration definitions Flashcards
The Electron Configuration definitions
- Periodic LawStates that elements with similar properties recur at regular intervals when organized by increasing atomic weight.
- Electron ConfigurationDescribes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for predicting chemical behavior.
- Orbital DiagramA visual representation of electron arrangements within orbitals, following specific rules like Hund's rule.
- Hund's RuleStates that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly first, with parallel spins, before pairing up.
- Aufbau PrincipleElectrons fill lower energy orbitals before occupying higher energy ones, starting from 1s.
- Degenerate OrbitalsOrbitals within the same subshell that have the same energy level.
- S SublevelContains 1 orbital and can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
- P SublevelContains 3 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 6 electrons.
- D SublevelContains 5 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 10 electrons.
- F SublevelContains 7 orbitals and can hold a maximum of 14 electrons.
- S BlockPart of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the s sublevel.
- P BlockPart of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the p sublevel.
- D BlockPart of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the d sublevel.
- F BlockPart of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in the f sublevel.
- Atomic StructureThe arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of an atom, influencing its chemical properties.