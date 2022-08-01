The Electron Configuration
The electron configuration of an element is the distribution of its electrons within atomic orbitals.
Periodic Law: elements in same group arranged by increasing atomic weight, share chemical properties, which influence electron arrangements, trends and atomic structure.
According to Hund's Rule, degenerate orbitals are first half filled before being totally filled.
The Electron Configuration Example 1
Which electron configuration represents a violation of Hund’s Rule?
According to Auf Bau Principle, starting from 1s, electrons fill lower energy orbitals before filling higher energy orbitals.
Electron configuration of Boron (Z= 5) is 1s2 2s2 2p1.
The Electron Configuration Example 2
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?
Identify the element with the given electron orbital diagram.
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Mn (Z = 25)
Write the ground-state electron configuration for the following element:
Lead (Z = 82)
