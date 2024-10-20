The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass definitions Flashcards
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass definitions
- Molar MassMass of a substance divided by the amount of substance in moles, expressed in grams per mole.
- Ideal Gas LawA formula relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas, often used to calculate molar mass.
- MassThe quantity of matter in a substance, typically measured in grams for gases.
- MolesA measure of the amount of substance, used in the ideal gas law to relate to other properties.
- TemperatureA measure of the thermal energy of a gas, expressed in Kelvin in the ideal gas law.
- PressureThe force exerted by a gas per unit area, a key variable in the ideal gas law.
- VolumeThe space occupied by a gas, a crucial component in the ideal gas law calculations.
- Ideal Gas ConstantA constant used in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, linking pressure, volume, and temperature.
- RearrangementThe process of algebraically modifying an equation to isolate a desired variable.
- DerivationThe process of obtaining a formula by logical reasoning from known principles.