The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass definitions Flashcards

Molar Mass Mass of a substance divided by the amount of substance in moles, expressed in grams per mole.

Ideal Gas Law A formula relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas, often used to calculate molar mass.

Mass The quantity of matter in a substance, typically measured in grams for gases.

Moles A measure of the amount of substance, used in the ideal gas law to relate to other properties.

Temperature A measure of the thermal energy of a gas, expressed in Kelvin in the ideal gas law.

Pressure The force exerted by a gas per unit area, a key variable in the ideal gas law.

Volume The space occupied by a gas, a crucial component in the ideal gas law calculations.

Ideal Gas Constant A constant used in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, linking pressure, volume, and temperature.

Rearrangement The process of algebraically modifying an equation to isolate a desired variable.