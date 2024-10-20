The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass definitions

The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass definitions
  • Molar Mass
    Mass of a substance divided by the amount of substance in moles, expressed in grams per mole.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A formula relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas, often used to calculate molar mass.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in a substance, typically measured in grams for gases.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of substance, used in the ideal gas law to relate to other properties.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the thermal energy of a gas, expressed in Kelvin in the ideal gas law.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by a gas per unit area, a key variable in the ideal gas law.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a gas, a crucial component in the ideal gas law calculations.
  • Ideal Gas Constant
    A constant used in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, linking pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • Rearrangement
    The process of algebraically modifying an equation to isolate a desired variable.
  • Derivation
    The process of obtaining a formula by logical reasoning from known principles.