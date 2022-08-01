The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
The Ideal Gas Law can be further extended to find the molar mass of a gas.
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass Example 1
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass Example 2
To identify a homonuclear diatomic gas, a chemist weighted an evacuated flask with a volume of 3.9 L then filled it with the gas at a pressure of 2.00 atm and 29.0 ºC. The chemist then re-weighted the flask and recorded the difference in mass as 8.81 g. Identify the gas.
a) H2
b) N2
c) Cl2
d) F2
e) O2
What is the molecular formula of a compound that contains 39.0% carbon, 16.0% hydrogen, and 45.0% nitrogen, if 0.1576 g of the compound occupies 125 mL with a pressure of 0.9820 atm at 295.15 K?
- Suppose you are given two 2-L flasks and told that one contains a gas of molar mass 28, the other a gas of mol...
- Suppose you are given two flasks at the same temperature, one of volume 2 L and the other of volume 3 L. The 2...
- What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K? Would...
- (b) Calculate the molar mass of a gas if 2.70 g occupies 0.97 L at 134.7 Pa and 100 °C.
- In the Dumas-bulb technique for determining the molar mass of an unknown liquid, you vaporize the sample of a ...
- The molar mass of a volatile substance was determined by the Dumas-bulb method described in Exercise 10.53. Th...
- A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the mo...
- A 113-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.171 g at a pressure of 721 mmHg and a temperature of 32 °C. What is the mo...
- A sample of gas has a mass of 38.8 mg. Its volume is 224 mL at a temperature of 55 °C and a pressure of 886 to...
- A sample of gas has a mass of 0.555 g. Its volume is 117 mL at a temperature of 85 °C and a pressure of 753 mm...
- Gaseous compound Q contains only xenon and oxygen. When 0.100 g of Q is placed in a 50.0-mL steel vessel at 0 ...
- The mass of an evacuated 255 mL flask is 143.187 g. The mass of the flask filled with 267 torr of an unknown g...
- A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 82.66% carbon and 17.34%...
- Cyclopropane, a gas used with oxygen as a general anesthetic, is composed of 85.7% C and 14.3% H by mass. (a)...
- Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g ...