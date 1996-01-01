The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the molar mass of an unknown gas with a density of 2.00 g/L at 1.00 atm and 25.0°C?

First, convert 25.0°C to Kelvin: T = 25.0 + 273.15 = 298.15 K. Use the formula M = (dRT)/P, where d = 2.00 g/L, R = 0.0821 L·atm/(mol·K), T = 298.15 K, and P = 1.00 atm. M = (2.00 × 0.0821 × 298.15) / 1.00 ≈ 48.9 g/mol.