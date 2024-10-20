The Ideal Gas Law quiz Flashcards

What is true of a molecule of gaseous hydrogen (H2)?
A molecule of gaseous hydrogen (H2) consists of two hydrogen atoms bonded together, forming a diatomic molecule. It behaves as an ideal gas under standard conditions.
Why is Venus hotter than Mercury?
Venus is hotter than Mercury due to its thick atmosphere composed mainly of carbon dioxide, which creates a strong greenhouse effect, trapping heat more effectively than Mercury's thin atmosphere.
Significant destruction of a forest habitat will increase which gas in the atmosphere?
Significant destruction of a forest habitat will increase carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere due to reduced photosynthesis and increased decomposition.
Where is carbon dioxide produced in the context of forest destruction?
Carbon dioxide is produced from the decomposition of organic matter and reduced photosynthesis when forests are destroyed.
Dogs have a diploid chromosome number of 78. How many chromosomes do their gametes have?
Dogs' gametes have 39 chromosomes, which is half of the diploid number.
What can you observe about CO2 concentrations over the course of a year?
CO2 concentrations typically fluctuate seasonally, with higher levels in winter and lower levels in summer due to changes in photosynthesis rates.
Which of the following statements is true about the composition of the atmosphere? a. The atmosphere is mostly composed of oxygen. b. Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere. c. Carbon dioxide is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere. d. The atmosphere is mostly composed of water vapor.
b. Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere.
Which process do scientists think provided Earth with an oxygen-rich atmosphere?
Photosynthesis by ancient cyanobacteria and plants provided Earth with an oxygen-rich atmosphere.
Which gas is not a greenhouse gas? a. Methane b. Water vapor c. Carbon dioxide d. Nitrogen e. Ozone
d. Nitrogen
In what ways is N2 gas removed from the atmosphere?
N2 gas is removed from the atmosphere primarily through nitrogen fixation by bacteria and plants, converting it into ammonia and other compounds.
Which statement best summarizes the source of most of the oxygen present in the atmosphere?
Most of the oxygen present in the atmosphere is produced by photosynthesis from plants and algae.
How would the ratio of CO2 to O2 change during an ice age?
During an ice age, the ratio of CO2 to O2 might increase due to reduced plant growth and photosynthesis, leading to higher CO2 levels.
Which cycle does not have an atmospheric component?
The phosphorus cycle does not have a significant atmospheric component.
What gas is transported through the blood as bicarbonate ions?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is transported through the blood as bicarbonate ions.
Why is the Venusian surface so hot?
The Venusian surface is so hot due to its thick atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide, causing a strong greenhouse effect.
What event led to the presence of more and more oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere?
The Great Oxygenation Event, driven by photosynthesis from cyanobacteria, led to the presence of more oxygen in Earth's atmosphere.
Where does the oxygen we breathe come from?
The oxygen we breathe comes primarily from photosynthesis by plants and algae.