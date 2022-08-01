here. We're told that a 500 million container at a pressure of 600 million liters of mercury, possesses 29.3 g nitrogen gas at 50 degrees Celsius. Here, we need to determine the correct units needed for the ideal gas law. So remember, the ideal gas law is PV equals n our teeth. So P stands for pressure. Remember, pressure needs to be in units of atmospheres. So here, we're gonna do a conversion. We're gonna go from 600 millimeters of Mercury into atmospheres millimeters of mercury, go here on the bottom, and then atmosphere go here on top. Remember, the relationship is that for every one atmosphere, it's 760 millimeters of mercury. Okay, so when we do that, we're gonna get a pressure off 0. atmospheres. All those 600 has won six figs. Let's just go with 36 fix here just so that we don't have just 360.8 as atmospheres. Next volume volume needs to be in leaders. So we have 500 mL. And remember, 11 mil e equals 10 to the negative three. So this would just come out as 500 leaders. Next we need moles. So moles is n remember. Nitrogen gas, nitrogen. It's natural or standard State is N two. It's one of our die atomic molecules. So we're told that we have 2029 0.3 g of end to We got to convert that into moles. So one mole of end to so there's two nitrogen. According to the periodic table, each one is 14. g. So multiplying that by two gives me 28.2 g for the combined weight in N o. An end to so grams here, cancel out and I'll have my moles here will put it as 1. moles of end to and then finally, we need our temperature. Ours are constant, so we don't have to worry about giving the correct units is 0. to 06 like we said earlier, So temperature here needs to be in Kelvin. Remember to go from Celsius to Kelvin, you're supposed to add to 73.15. Sometimes professors will just say plus 2, 73. But if you want to be as accurate as possible, you wanna put to 73.15. So when you add that, that's 3. 23.15 Kelvin. So here we have all of the units, um, that we need in the correct forms. So just remember, ideal gas law. And what is the correct unit that we need to utilize for each one of these variables?

