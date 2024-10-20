The pH Scale definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

pH Scale A scale from 0 to 14 measuring acidity or basicity of solutions at 25°C and 1 molarity.

Acidity A property of solutions with pH below 7, indicating higher H+ concentration.

Basicity A property of solutions with pH above 7, indicating higher OH- concentration.

Neutral A state where pH is 7, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH- ions.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged ion, H+, whose concentration determines acidity.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion, OH-, whose concentration determines basicity.

Molarity A measure of solute concentration, typically in moles per liter.

Inverse Logarithm A mathematical operation used to find ion concentration from pH or pOH.

Room Temperature Standard condition of 25°C used in pH scale measurements.

Vinegar An example of an acidic solution with a pH around 3.

Ammonia Cleaner An example of a basic solution with a pH around 12.

pOH A measure of hydroxide ion concentration, calculated as -log[OH-].

Hydronium Ion A form of H+ in water, contributing to acidity.

Logarithm A mathematical function used in calculating pH and pOH.