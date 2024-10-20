The pH Scale definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The pH Scale definitions

The pH Scale definitions
  pH Scale
    A scale from 0 to 14 measuring acidity or basicity of solutions at 25°C and 1 molarity.
  Acidity
    A property of solutions with pH below 7, indicating higher H+ concentration.
  Basicity
    A property of solutions with pH above 7, indicating higher OH- concentration.
  Neutral
    A state where pH is 7, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH- ions.
  Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged ion, H+, whose concentration determines acidity.
  Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion, OH-, whose concentration determines basicity.
  Molarity
    A measure of solute concentration, typically in moles per liter.
  Inverse Logarithm
    A mathematical operation used to find ion concentration from pH or pOH.
  Room Temperature
    Standard condition of 25°C used in pH scale measurements.
  Vinegar
    An example of an acidic solution with a pH around 3.
  Ammonia Cleaner
    An example of a basic solution with a pH around 12.
  pOH
    A measure of hydroxide ion concentration, calculated as -log[OH-].
  Hydronium Ion
    A form of H+ in water, contributing to acidity.
  Logarithm
    A mathematical function used in calculating pH and pOH.
  Equation
    pH + pOH = 14, relating acidity and basicity under standard conditions.