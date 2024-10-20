The pH Scale definitions Flashcards
Back
The pH Scale definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- pH ScaleA scale from 0 to 14 measuring acidity or basicity of solutions at 25°C and 1 molarity.
- AcidityA property of solutions with pH below 7, indicating higher H+ concentration.
- BasicityA property of solutions with pH above 7, indicating higher OH- concentration.
- NeutralA state where pH is 7, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH- ions.
- Hydrogen IonA positively charged ion, H+, whose concentration determines acidity.
- Hydroxide IonA negatively charged ion, OH-, whose concentration determines basicity.
- MolarityA measure of solute concentration, typically in moles per liter.
- Inverse LogarithmA mathematical operation used to find ion concentration from pH or pOH.
- Room TemperatureStandard condition of 25°C used in pH scale measurements.
- VinegarAn example of an acidic solution with a pH around 3.
- Ammonia CleanerAn example of a basic solution with a pH around 12.
- pOHA measure of hydroxide ion concentration, calculated as -log[OH-].
- Hydronium IonA form of H+ in water, contributing to acidity.
- LogarithmA mathematical function used in calculating pH and pOH.
- EquationpH + pOH = 14, relating acidity and basicity under standard conditions.