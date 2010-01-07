17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
The pH Scale
The pH Scale
The pH Scale Example
pH and pOH
The pH Scale Example
A solution of NaOH was prepared in a chemistry lab and the pOH was determined to be 9.3. What is the concentration of OH− ions of this basic solution?
A
5 × 10−11 M
B
5 × 10−10 M
C
2 × 109 M
D
2 × 108 M
Additional pH and pOH Calculations
The pH Scale Example
Calculate [OH−] of a lemon juice solution at 25°C with a [H+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M.
A
5.7 × 1010 M
B
4.7 × 10−11 M
C
2.7 × 10−18 M
D
1.7 × 10−11 M
A 345 mL bottle of antacid (Mg(OH)2) contains 1.45 × 10−2 moles of hydroxide ions. Determine pH and pOH of the antacid.
A
pH = 12.384
pOH = 1.616
pOH = 1.616
B
pH = 12.623
pOH = 1.377
pOH = 1.377
C
pH = 12.161
pOH = 1.839
pOH = 1.839
D
pH = 12.338
pOH = 1.662
pOH = 1.662
Which of the following statement(s) on aqueous solutions is/are correct?
a) aqueous solutions have a pH of 7
b) as concentration of hydronium ion increases, concentration of hydroxide ion decreases
c) solutions of weaker acids generally have a higher pOH then solutions of stronger acids
d) pH of pure water equals to 7 at 35º C.
A
aqueous solutions have a pH of 7
B
as concentration of hydronium ion increases, concentration of hydroxide ion decreases
C
solutions of weaker acids generally have a higher pOH then solutions of stronger acids
D
pH of pure water equals to 7 at 35º C.