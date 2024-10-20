The pH Scale quiz Flashcards
The pH Scale quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the pH scale used for?
The pH scale is used to classify the acidity or basicity of aqueous solutions.What is the range of the pH scale under normal conditions?
Under normal conditions, the pH scale ranges from 0 to 14.What does a pH below 7 indicate?
A pH below 7 indicates acidity, with lower values signifying stronger acids.What does a pH above 7 denote?
A pH above 7 denotes basicity, with higher values indicating stronger bases.What is the pH of a neutral solution?
A neutral solution has a pH of 7.How can the pH of a solution be calculated?
The pH can be calculated using the formula pH = -log[H+].What is the relationship between pH and pOH?
The sum of pH and pOH equals 14 under standard conditions.How can the concentration of H+ be found from pH?
The concentration of H+ can be found using the formula [H+] = 10^(-pH).What is the formula for calculating pOH?
The formula for calculating pOH is pOH = -log[OH-].How can the concentration of OH- be found from pOH?
The concentration of OH- can be found using the formula [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).