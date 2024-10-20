Skip to main content
The pH Scale quiz Flashcards

The pH Scale quiz
  • What is the pH scale used for?
    The pH scale is used to classify the acidity or basicity of aqueous solutions.
  • What is the range of the pH scale under normal conditions?
    Under normal conditions, the pH scale ranges from 0 to 14.
  • What does a pH below 7 indicate?
    A pH below 7 indicates acidity, with lower values signifying stronger acids.
  • What does a pH above 7 denote?
    A pH above 7 denotes basicity, with higher values indicating stronger bases.
  • What is the pH of a neutral solution?
    A neutral solution has a pH of 7.
  • How can the pH of a solution be calculated?
    The pH can be calculated using the formula pH = -log[H+].
  • What is the relationship between pH and pOH?
    The sum of pH and pOH equals 14 under standard conditions.
  • How can the concentration of H+ be found from pH?
    The concentration of H+ can be found using the formula [H+] = 10^(-pH).
  • What is the formula for calculating pOH?
    The formula for calculating pOH is pOH = -log[OH-].
  • How can the concentration of OH- be found from pOH?
    The concentration of OH- can be found using the formula [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).