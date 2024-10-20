Thermal Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Thermal Equilibrium A state where two substances in contact reach the same temperature, ceasing thermal energy exchange.

First Law of Thermodynamics A principle stating energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or converted.

Heat Transfer The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a colder one until equilibrium is reached.

Calorimeter A device used to measure the amount of heat absorbed or released during a chemical or physical process.

Specific Heat Capacity The amount of heat required to change a substance's temperature by one degree per unit mass.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its heat capacity.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, determining heat flow direction.

Negative Q Represents heat loss from a hotter object during thermal energy exchange.

Positive Q Represents heat gain by a colder object during thermal energy exchange.

Non-Ideal Conditions Scenarios where additional heat is absorbed by the calorimeter, affecting heat transfer calculations.

Energy Transfer The process of energy moving from one system or object to another, often as heat.