Thermal Equilibrium quiz #1 Flashcards

What happens to water molecules when water is heated? When water is heated, its molecules gain kinetic energy, move faster, and the temperature of the water increases.

Which energy changes are associated with a liquid freezing? When a liquid freezes, it loses thermal energy to its surroundings, causing its molecules to slow down and arrange into a solid structure.

Which energy changes are associated with a liquid boiling? When a liquid boils, it absorbs thermal energy, which increases the kinetic energy of its molecules, allowing them to escape as vapor.

What happens to molecules when the temperature reaches absolute zero? At absolute zero, molecular motion theoretically stops, and the molecules have minimum possible energy.

Water can be heated above its boiling point without boiling. What is this process called? This process is called superheating.

Ice is placed in hot water. What happens to the temperature of the ice and the water? The ice absorbs heat and its temperature increases, while the water loses heat and its temperature decreases until thermal equilibrium is reached.