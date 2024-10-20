Thermochemical Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stoichiometry Numerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation.

Enthalpy Measure of heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction.

ΔHrxn Symbol representing the enthalpy change of a chemical reaction.

Thermochemical Equation Balanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change of reaction.

Thermochemical Stoichiometric Chart Tool for converting between quantities and associated enthalpy change in reactions.

Mole-to-Mole Comparison Process of using coefficients in a balanced equation to relate moles of reactants and products.

Delta H to Mole Comparison Key process in thermochemical equations relating enthalpy change to moles of compounds.

Balanced Chemical Equation Equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the reaction.

Moles of Given Quantity of a compound used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.

Moles of Unknown Quantity of a compound determined through stoichiometric calculations.

Coefficients Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of reactants and products.

Grams of Given Mass of a compound used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.

Formula Units Smallest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound.

Ions Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons.