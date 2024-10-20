Thermochemical Equations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Thermochemical Equations definitions
  • Stoichiometry
    Numerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation.
  • Enthalpy
    Measure of heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction.
  • ΔHrxn
    Symbol representing the enthalpy change of a chemical reaction.
  • Thermochemical Equation
    Balanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change of reaction.
  • Thermochemical Stoichiometric Chart
    Tool for converting between quantities and associated enthalpy change in reactions.
  • Mole-to-Mole Comparison
    Process of using coefficients in a balanced equation to relate moles of reactants and products.
  • Delta H to Mole Comparison
    Key process in thermochemical equations relating enthalpy change to moles of compounds.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    Equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the reaction.
  • Moles of Given
    Quantity of a compound used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Moles of Unknown
    Quantity of a compound determined through stoichiometric calculations.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of reactants and products.
  • Grams of Given
    Mass of a compound used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Formula Units
    Smallest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound.
  • Ions
    Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons.
  • Atoms
    Basic units of chemical elements, consisting of a nucleus and electrons.