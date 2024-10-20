Thermochemical Equations definitions Flashcards
Back
Thermochemical Equations definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- StoichiometryNumerical relationship between compounds in a balanced chemical equation.
- EnthalpyMeasure of heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction.
- ΔHrxnSymbol representing the enthalpy change of a chemical reaction.
- Thermochemical EquationBalanced chemical equation that includes the enthalpy change of reaction.
- Thermochemical Stoichiometric ChartTool for converting between quantities and associated enthalpy change in reactions.
- Mole-to-Mole ComparisonProcess of using coefficients in a balanced equation to relate moles of reactants and products.
- Delta H to Mole ComparisonKey process in thermochemical equations relating enthalpy change to moles of compounds.
- Balanced Chemical EquationEquation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the reaction.
- Moles of GivenQuantity of a compound used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.
- Moles of UnknownQuantity of a compound determined through stoichiometric calculations.
- CoefficientsNumbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of reactants and products.
- Grams of GivenMass of a compound used as a starting point in stoichiometric calculations.
- Formula UnitsSmallest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound.
- IonsCharged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons.
- AtomsBasic units of chemical elements, consisting of a nucleus and electrons.