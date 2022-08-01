Thermochemical Equations
Thermochemical Equations involve a balanced chemical equation with a given enthalpy value.
A modified version of the stoichiometric chart can used for thermochemical equations.
Thermochemical Equations Example 1
Nitromethane (CH3NO2), sometimes used as a fuel for drag racing, burns according to the following reaction:
4 CH3NO2 (l) + 7 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) + 4 NO2 (g) ∆Hº = – 2441.6 kJ
How much heat is released by burning 125.0 g of nitromethane (MW:61.044 g/mol)?
Consider the following reaction:
2 C6H6 (l) + 15 O2 (g) → 12 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) ∆Hº = – 6278 kJ
What volume of benzene (C6H6, d = 0.880 g/mL, molar mass = 78.11 g/mol) is necessary to evolve 5.19 x 109 kJ of heat?
The creation of liquid methanol is accomplished by the hydrogenation of carbon monoxide:
CO (g) + 2 H2 (g) → CH3OH (l) ∆Hº = – 128.1 kJ
How much heat (in kJ) is released when 125.0 g CO reacts with 2.32 x 102 g H2?
- Isooctane is the primary component of gasoline and burns in air to produce water rand carbon dioxide 2 C8H18(g...
- Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH1g2¡ 2 CH41g2 + O21g2 H = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat ...
- Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH1g2¡ 2 CH41g2 + O21g2 H = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat t...
- When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+1aq2 + Cl-1...
- At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 K...
- At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 K...
- Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H61l2, to gaseous acetylene, C2H21g2: C6H61l2 ¡ 3 C2H21g2 H ...
- What mass of natural gas (CH4) must burn to emit 267 kJ of heat? CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rx...
- Nitromethane (CH3NO2) burns in air to produce significant amounts of heat. 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g)...
- Titanium reacts with iodine to form titanium(III) iodide, emitting heat. 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) ΔH °rxn ...
- The propane fuel (C3H8) used in gas barbeques burns according to the thermochemical equation: C3H8( g) + 5 O2(...
- Charcoal is primarily carbon. Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough carbon (in the form of char...
- The familiar "ether" used as an anesthetic agent is diethly ether, C4H10O. Its heat of vaporization is +26.5 k...
- How much energy in kilojoules is required to convert 100 mL of water at its boiling point from liquid to vapor...
- Aluminum metal reacts wiht chlorine with a spectacular display of sparks: 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) ΔH° ...
- How much heat in kilojoules is evolved or absorbed in the reaction of 1.00 g of Na with H2O? Is the reaction e...
- How much heat in kilojoules is evolved or absorbed in each of the following reactions?(b) Reaciton of 4.88 g o...
- How much heat in kilojoules is evolved or absorbed in each of the following reactions? (a) Burning of 15.5 g o...
- The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat i...
- Nitromethane (CH3NO2), sometimes used as a fuel in drag racers, burns according to the following equation. How...
- How much heat in kilojoules is evolved or absorbed in the reaction of 2.50 g Fe2O3 with enough carbon monoxide...
- How much heat in kilojoules is evolved or absorbed in the reaction of 233.0 g of calcium oxide with enough car...
- Methanol 1CH3OH2 is used as a fuel in race cars. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitt...
- Methanol 1CH3OH2 is used as a fuel in race cars. (c) Calculate the heat produced by combustion per liter of ...
- Assume that 100.0 mL of 0.200 M CsOH and 50.0 mL of 0.400 M HCl are mixed in a calorimeter. The solutions star...
- Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough of each fuel to produce 1.00 * 102 kJ of heat. a. CH4( g...
- Liquid butane (C4H10) is stored in cylinders to be used as a fuel. The normal boiling point of butane is liste...
- At the end of 2012, global population was about 7.0 billion people. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed...
- The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex...
- A mixture of 2.0 mol of H2( g) and 1.0 mol of O2( g) is placed in a sealed evacuated container made of a perfe...
- When 10.00 g of phosphorus is burned in O2( g) to form P4O10(s), enough heat is generated to raise the tempera...
- A gaseous fuel mixture contains 25.3% methane (CH4), 38.2% ethane (C2H6), and the rest propane (C3H8) by volum...
- Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply ...
- It is estimated that the net amount of carbon dioxide fixed by photosynthesis on the landmass of Earth is 5.5 ...
- At 791 K and relatively low pressures, the gas-phase decomposition of acetaldehyde 1CH3CHO2 is second order i...
- Consider the reaction that occurs on mixing 50.0 mL of 0.560 M NaHCO3 and 50.0 mL of 0.400 M NaOH at 25 °C. (...
- Reaction of gaseous fluorine with compound X yields a sin- gle product Y, whose mass percent composition is 61...