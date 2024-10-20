Third Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Third Law of Thermodynamics States that the entropy of a perfect crystal is zero at absolute zero temperature.

Entropy A measure of disorder in a system, linked to the number of possible microstates.

Perfect Crystal A solid with a regular and ideal internal atomic arrangement at 0 Kelvin.

Absolute Zero The lowest possible temperature, 0 Kelvin, where atomic motion ceases.

Microstate The number of possible energetic arrangements of a system's components.

Boltzmann Equation Relates entropy to microstates using the formula S = k ln(W).

Boltzmann Constant A constant (1.38 x 10^-23 J/K) used in the Boltzmann equation to calculate entropy.

Kelvin The SI unit of temperature, where 0 Kelvin is absolute zero.

Ludwig Boltzmann Austrian physicist who formulated the equation relating entropy to microstates.