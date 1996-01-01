19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Third Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy of Perfect Crystals
Third Law of Thermodynamics Example
The Boltzmann Equation
Third Law of Thermodynamics Example
A brand new deck of cards which hasn’t been shuffled yet, possesses only one arrangement. Another, older deck has been shuffled and possesses 8 × 1067 arrangements. Calculate and compare entropies of each deck.
A
deck 1 = 0, deck 2 = 2.158 × 1021 J/K
B
deck 1 = 0, deck 2 = 9.371 × 10−22 J/K
C
deck 1 = 0, deck 2 = 9.371 × 1024 J/K
D
deck 1 = 0, deck 2 = 2.158 × 1025 J/K