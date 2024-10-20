Third Law of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards
Which of the following best describes the Third Law of Thermodynamics?
The Third Law of Thermodynamics states that the entropy of a perfect crystal is zero at absolute zero (0 Kelvin).What is the significance of absolute zero in the Third Law of Thermodynamics?
At absolute zero, a perfect crystal has only one microstate, resulting in zero entropy.How does the Boltzmann equation relate entropy to microstates?
The Boltzmann equation, S = k ln(W), relates entropy (S) to the number of microstates (W), where k is the Boltzmann constant.What happens to the entropy of a system as the number of microstates increases?
As the number of microstates increases, the entropy of the system also increases.Why is the Third Law of Thermodynamics considered theoretical?
The Third Law is theoretical because absolute zero is unattainable in practice.What is the Boltzmann constant and its value?
The Boltzmann constant is 1.38 x 10^-23 J/K.What is a microstate in the context of thermodynamics?
A microstate is a possible energetic arrangement of the components of a system.What is the entropy of a system with only one microstate?
The entropy of a system with only one microstate is zero.How does temperature above 0 Kelvin affect microstates?
At temperatures above 0 Kelvin, particles have more freedom to move, leading to multiple microstates.What does a perfect crystal mean in the Third Law of Thermodynamics?
A perfect crystal is a solid with a regular and ideal internal atomic arrangement.