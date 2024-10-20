Third Law of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Third Law of Thermodynamics quiz
  • Which of the following best describes the Third Law of Thermodynamics?
    The Third Law of Thermodynamics states that the entropy of a perfect crystal is zero at absolute zero (0 Kelvin).
  • What is the significance of absolute zero in the Third Law of Thermodynamics?
    At absolute zero, a perfect crystal has only one microstate, resulting in zero entropy.
  • How does the Boltzmann equation relate entropy to microstates?
    The Boltzmann equation, S = k ln(W), relates entropy (S) to the number of microstates (W), where k is the Boltzmann constant.
  • What happens to the entropy of a system as the number of microstates increases?
    As the number of microstates increases, the entropy of the system also increases.
  • Why is the Third Law of Thermodynamics considered theoretical?
    The Third Law is theoretical because absolute zero is unattainable in practice.
  • What is the Boltzmann constant and its value?
    The Boltzmann constant is 1.38 x 10^-23 J/K.
  • What is a microstate in the context of thermodynamics?
    A microstate is a possible energetic arrangement of the components of a system.
  • What is the entropy of a system with only one microstate?
    The entropy of a system with only one microstate is zero.
  • How does temperature above 0 Kelvin affect microstates?
    At temperatures above 0 Kelvin, particles have more freedom to move, leading to multiple microstates.
  • What does a perfect crystal mean in the Third Law of Thermodynamics?
    A perfect crystal is a solid with a regular and ideal internal atomic arrangement.