Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base definitions Flashcards

Titration A process in chemistry where a solution of known concentration is used to determine the concentration of an unknown solution.

Strong Acid A type of acid that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of hydrogen ions.

Strong Base A type of base that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of hydroxide ions.

Titrant The solution of known concentration added to another solution to determine its concentration during titration.

Titrate The solution of unknown concentration in a titration process that reacts with the titrant.

Neutralization A chemical reaction between an acid and a base that results in the formation of water and a salt.

pH A scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution, crucial in titration calculations.

ICE Chart A tool used to track the initial, change, and final concentrations of reactants and products in a chemical reaction.

ICF Chart A variation of the ICE chart used specifically in titrations to determine pH changes.

Concentration The amount of a substance per defined space, crucial in determining the strength of acids and bases.

Reaction A process in which substances interact to form new substances, fundamental in titration.