Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base definitions Flashcards

Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base definitions

Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base definitions
  • Titration
    A process in chemistry where a solution of known concentration is used to determine the concentration of an unknown solution.
  • Strong Acid
    A type of acid that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of hydrogen ions.
  • Strong Base
    A type of base that completely dissociates in solution, providing a high concentration of hydroxide ions.
  • Titrant
    The solution of known concentration added to another solution to determine its concentration during titration.
  • Titrate
    The solution of unknown concentration in a titration process that reacts with the titrant.
  • Neutralization
    A chemical reaction between an acid and a base that results in the formation of water and a salt.
  • pH
    A scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution, crucial in titration calculations.
  • ICE Chart
    A tool used to track the initial, change, and final concentrations of reactants and products in a chemical reaction.
  • ICF Chart
    A variation of the ICE chart used specifically in titrations to determine pH changes.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance per defined space, crucial in determining the strength of acids and bases.
  • Reaction
    A process in which substances interact to form new substances, fundamental in titration.
  • Salt
    An ionic compound formed from the neutralization reaction of an acid and a base.