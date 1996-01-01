18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
1
concept
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration
1m
2
example
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base Example
4m
3
ProblemProblem
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 175.0 mL of 0.250 M HNO3 with 75.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(OH)2.
A
1.26
B
1.86
C
1.36
D
1.57
4
ProblemProblem
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the titration of 110.0 mL of 0.300 M HCl with 330.0 mL of 0.100 M LiOH.
A
1.5
B
7.0
C
8.5
D
10.0
