Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base quiz #1 Flashcards

What quantity of NaOH was required to reach the equivalence point in the titration of a strong acid with a strong base?

The quantity of NaOH required to reach the equivalence point is equal to the amount needed to completely neutralize the strong acid present. This is calculated using the stoichiometry of the reaction: moles of NaOH added = moles of strong acid initially present. At the equivalence point, all the acid has reacted with the base to form water and a salt.