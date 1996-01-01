Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base quiz #1 Flashcards

What quantity of NaOH was required to reach the equivalence point in the titration of a strong acid with a strong base?
The quantity of NaOH required to reach the equivalence point is equal to the amount needed to completely neutralize the strong acid present. This is calculated using the stoichiometry of the reaction: moles of NaOH added = moles of strong acid initially present. At the equivalence point, all the acid has reacted with the base to form water and a salt.
What is the role of the titrant in a strong acid-strong base titration?
The titrant is the strong species added to the solution to react with the analyte, which can be either the strong acid or strong base depending on the setup.
What does the acronym ICF stand for in the context of titration calculations?
ICF stands for Initial, Change, Final, and it is used to track the concentrations of reactants and products during the titration process.
Why is calculating pH in a strong acid-strong base titration considered easier than other types?
It is easier because both the acid and base fully dissociate, simplifying the stoichiometry and pH calculations.
What is formed as a result of the neutralization reaction in a strong acid-strong base titration?
Water and a salt are formed when the strong acid reacts with the strong base.
Can either the strong acid or strong base serve as the titrant in a titration experiment?
Yes, either can be the titrant, as long as it is the strong species in the reaction.
What is the key characteristic that determines which species is chosen as the titrant?
The titrant is typically the strong species, either the strong acid or strong base.
What fundamental concept is demonstrated by acid–base titrations?
Acid–base titrations demonstrate the neutralization reaction between acids and bases.
Why is mastery of titration techniques important in chemistry?
Mastery is important for accurate pH calculations and for various chemical applications.
What chart is commonly used to track concentrations during a strong acid-strong base titration?
An ICF (Initial, Change, Final) chart is commonly used to track concentrations throughout the titration.