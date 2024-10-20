Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Weak Acid A species that partially dissociates in solution, reacting with a strong base in titration.

Strong Base A species that completely dissociates in solution, used as the titrant in titration.

Titration A technique to determine the concentration of a solute by reacting it with a standard solution.

ICF Chart A tool used to calculate initial, change, and final moles in a reaction.

Equivalence Point The stage in titration where moles of acid equal moles of base, indicating complete neutralization.

Conjugate Base The species formed when a weak acid donates a proton during titration.

Neutralization A reaction where an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, calculated as liters times molarity.

Buffer A solution that resists changes in pH, absent beyond the equivalence point in titration.

pH A measure of acidity or basicity of a solution, crucial in titration analysis.

Titrant The solution of known concentration added to react with the analyte in titration.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a liquid, used in calculating titrant needed.