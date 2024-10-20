Skip to main content
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base definitions Flashcards

  • Weak Acid
    A species that partially dissociates in solution, reacting with a strong base in titration.
  • Strong Base
    A species that completely dissociates in solution, used as the titrant in titration.
  • Titration
    A technique to determine the concentration of a solute by reacting it with a standard solution.
  • ICF Chart
    A tool used to calculate initial, change, and final moles in a reaction.
  • Equivalence Point
    The stage in titration where moles of acid equal moles of base, indicating complete neutralization.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when a weak acid donates a proton during titration.
  • Neutralization
    A reaction where an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, calculated as liters times molarity.
  • Buffer
    A solution that resists changes in pH, absent beyond the equivalence point in titration.
  • pH
    A measure of acidity or basicity of a solution, crucial in titration analysis.
  • Titrant
    The solution of known concentration added to react with the analyte in titration.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a liquid, used in calculating titrant needed.
  • Molarity
    Concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.