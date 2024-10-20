Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base definitions Flashcards
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base definitions
- Weak AcidA species that partially dissociates in solution, reacting with a strong base in titration.
- Strong BaseA species that completely dissociates in solution, used as the titrant in titration.
- TitrationA technique to determine the concentration of a solute by reacting it with a standard solution.
- ICF ChartA tool used to calculate initial, change, and final moles in a reaction.
- Equivalence PointThe stage in titration where moles of acid equal moles of base, indicating complete neutralization.
- Conjugate BaseThe species formed when a weak acid donates a proton during titration.
- NeutralizationA reaction where an acid and a base react to form water and a salt.
- MolesA unit of measurement for amount of substance, calculated as liters times molarity.
- BufferA solution that resists changes in pH, absent beyond the equivalence point in titration.
- pHA measure of acidity or basicity of a solution, crucial in titration analysis.
- TitrantThe solution of known concentration added to react with the analyte in titration.
- VolumeThe amount of space occupied by a liquid, used in calculating titrant needed.
- MolarityConcentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.