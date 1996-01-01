Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base quiz #1 Flashcards
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base quiz #1
In a weak acid-strong base titration, what is the term for the solution of unknown concentration that has another solution (the titrant) slowly added to it?
The solution of unknown concentration is called the analyte. In a weak acid-strong base titration, the analyte is typically the weak acid, and the strong base is the titrant that is slowly added.What chart is commonly used to calculate the final amounts of compounds in a weak acid-strong base titration?
The ICF (Initial, Change, Final) chart is used to calculate the final amounts of compounds, with all values expressed in moles.How do you calculate the number of moles in a solution during a titration?
Moles are calculated by multiplying the volume in liters by the molarity of the solution.Before the equivalence point in a weak acid-strong base titration, which species is present in greater amount?
Before the equivalence point, the moles of weak acid are greater than the moles of strong base.What is formed as the strong base neutralizes the weak acid before the equivalence point?
As the strong base neutralizes the weak acid, a conjugate base is formed.At the equivalence point of a weak acid-strong base titration, what remains in the solution?
At the equivalence point, only the conjugate base remains in the solution after complete neutralization.Which equation can be used to determine the volume of titrant needed at the equivalence point?
The equation Macid × Vacid = Mbase × Vbase can be used to find the volume of titrant at the equivalence point.What happens to the buffer system once the titration passes the equivalence point?
Beyond the equivalence point, the solution no longer behaves as a buffer because the weak acid has been completely neutralized.Why is it easier to calculate the pH after the equivalence point in a weak acid-strong base titration?
It is easier because there is an excess of strong base, which simplifies the pH calculation.In a weak acid-strong base titration, what does the presence of excess strong base indicate about the reaction stage?
The presence of excess strong base indicates that the titration has gone beyond the equivalence point.