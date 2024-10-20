Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Titration A laboratory method to determine the concentration of a solute in a solution by adding a titrant of known concentration.

Weak Base A base that does not completely ionize in solution, resulting in a higher pH than a strong base.

Strong Acid An acid that completely ionizes in solution, significantly lowering the pH.

Equivalence Point The stage in titration where the moles of acid equal the moles of base, resulting in neutralization.

Buffer A solution that resists changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added.

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation An equation used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution using the concentration of acid and its conjugate base.

ICF Chart A tool used to track the initial, change, and final amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction.

Molarity A measure of the concentration of a solute in a solution, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.

Conjugate Acid The species formed when a base gains a proton, often present in buffer solutions.

Neutralization A chemical reaction in which an acid and a base react to form water and a salt, resulting in a neutral pH.