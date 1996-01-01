18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
1
concept
Before the Equivalence Point
1m
2
example
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid Example
4m
3
ProblemProblem
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 75.0 mL of 0.100 M NaC2H3O2 and 75.0 mL of 0.30 M HC2H3O2 with 0.0040 moles of HBr.
A
3.26
B
4.27
C
3.87
D
6.23
4
ProblemProblem
In order to create a buffer 7.321 g of potassium lactate is mix with 550.0 mL of 0.328 M lactic acid, HC3H5O3. What is the pH of the buffer solution after the addition of 300.0 mL of 0.100 M hydrobromic acid, HBr? The Ka of HC3H5O3 is 1.4 × 10−4.
A
3.16
B
2.96
C
4.74
D
4.35
5
concept
At the Equivalence Point
1m
6
example
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid Example
7m
7
ProblemProblem
Consider the titration of 100.0 mL of 0.100 M CH3NH2 with 0.250 M HNO3 at the equivalence point. What would be the pH of the solution at the equivalence point? The Kb of CH3NH2 is 4.4 × 10−4.
A
8.10
B
11.79
C
2.21
D
5.90
8
concept
After the Equivalence Point
53s
9
example
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid Example
3m
10
ProblemProblem
A solution contains 100.0 mL of 0.550 M sodium nitrite, NaNO2. Find the pH after the addition of 180.0 mL of 0.400 M HClO4. The Ka of HNO2 is 4.6 × 10−4.
A
11.17
B
1.22
C
3.85
D
12.78
