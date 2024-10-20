Using Hess's Law To Determine K definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Using Hess's Law To Determine K definitions

Using Hess's Law To Determine K definitions
  • Hess's Law
    A principle stating that the total enthalpy change of a reaction is the same, regardless of the steps taken.
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, often associated with heat changes in chemical reactions.
  • Delta H
    Symbol representing the change in enthalpy during a chemical reaction.
  • Equilibrium Constant (K)
    A value that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction.
  • Sulfur Dioxide
    A chemical compound with the formula SO2, often involved in reactions forming sulfur trioxide.
  • Sulfur Trioxide
    A chemical compound with the formula SO3, formed from sulfur dioxide and oxygen.
  • Exponential Relationship
    A type of relationship where a change in one quantity results in a proportional change in another quantity's exponent.
  • Inverse
    A mathematical operation that reverses the effect of another operation, such as flipping a fraction.
  • Reciprocal
    The inverse of a number; for a fraction, it is obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, often used in calculating changes in K.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical or constant quantity placed before and multiplying the variable in a chemical equation.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation where the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the reaction.
  • Mole
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.
  • Reaction Direction
    The orientation of a chemical reaction, indicating which substances are reactants and which are products.
  • Oxygen Gas
    A diatomic molecule with the formula O2, essential for combustion and respiration processes.