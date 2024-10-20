Using Hess's Law To Determine K definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hess's Law A principle stating that the total enthalpy change of a reaction is the same, regardless of the steps taken.

Enthalpy A measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, often associated with heat changes in chemical reactions.

Delta H Symbol representing the change in enthalpy during a chemical reaction.

Equilibrium Constant (K) A value that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction.

Sulfur Dioxide A chemical compound with the formula SO2, often involved in reactions forming sulfur trioxide.

Sulfur Trioxide A chemical compound with the formula SO3, formed from sulfur dioxide and oxygen.

Exponential Relationship A type of relationship where a change in one quantity results in a proportional change in another quantity's exponent.

Inverse A mathematical operation that reverses the effect of another operation, such as flipping a fraction.

Reciprocal The inverse of a number; for a fraction, it is obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, often used in calculating changes in K.

Coefficient A numerical or constant quantity placed before and multiplying the variable in a chemical equation.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation where the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the reaction.

Mole A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.

Reaction Direction The orientation of a chemical reaction, indicating which substances are reactants and which are products.