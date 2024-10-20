Using Hess's Law To Determine K definitions Flashcards
Using Hess's Law To Determine K definitions
- Hess's LawA principle stating that the total enthalpy change of a reaction is the same, regardless of the steps taken.
- EnthalpyA measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, often associated with heat changes in chemical reactions.
- Delta HSymbol representing the change in enthalpy during a chemical reaction.
- Equilibrium Constant (K)A value that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction.
- Sulfur DioxideA chemical compound with the formula SO2, often involved in reactions forming sulfur trioxide.
- Sulfur TrioxideA chemical compound with the formula SO3, formed from sulfur dioxide and oxygen.
- Exponential RelationshipA type of relationship where a change in one quantity results in a proportional change in another quantity's exponent.
- InverseA mathematical operation that reverses the effect of another operation, such as flipping a fraction.
- ReciprocalThe inverse of a number; for a fraction, it is obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator.
- Square RootA value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, often used in calculating changes in K.
- CoefficientA numerical or constant quantity placed before and multiplying the variable in a chemical equation.
- Balanced Chemical EquationAn equation where the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the reaction.
- MoleA unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.
- Reaction DirectionThe orientation of a chemical reaction, indicating which substances are reactants and which are products.
- Oxygen GasA diatomic molecule with the formula O2, essential for combustion and respiration processes.