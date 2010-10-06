16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
1
concept
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Using Hess's Law To Determine K Example
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Kc = 6.5 x 102 at a particular temperature for a reaction: 2 NO(g) + 2 H(g) ⇌ N2(g) + 2 H2O(g). Calculate Kc at same temperature for the following reaction: 1/3 N2(g) + 2/3 H2O(g) ⇌ 2/3 NO(g) + 2/3 H(g).
A
8.7
B
0.12
C
0.54
D
3.6×10–9