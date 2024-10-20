Wavelength and Frequency definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Radiation Energy that travels through space as waves or particles, including light.

Wavelength Distance between successive crests or troughs of a wave, measured in meters.

Lambda Greek letter (λ) used to denote wavelength in wave equations.

Frequency Number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz or s⁻¹.

Nu Greek letter (ν) representing frequency in wave equations.

Amplitude Height of a wave from its origin to the crest or trough.

Crest The highest point of a wave.

Trough The lowest point of a wave.

Inverse Relationship A relationship where one value increases as the other decreases.