Wavelength and Frequency definitions Flashcards

Wavelength and Frequency definitions
Wavelength and Frequency definitions
Terms in this set (10)
- Electromagnetic RadiationEnergy that travels through space as waves or particles, including light.
- WavelengthDistance between successive crests or troughs of a wave, measured in meters.
- LambdaGreek letter (λ) used to denote wavelength in wave equations.
- FrequencyNumber of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz or s⁻¹.
- NuGreek letter (ν) representing frequency in wave equations.
- AmplitudeHeight of a wave from its origin to the crest or trough.
- CrestThe highest point of a wave.
- TroughThe lowest point of a wave.
- Inverse RelationshipA relationship where one value increases as the other decreases.
- HertzUnit of frequency equivalent to one cycle per second.