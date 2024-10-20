Skip to main content
Wavelength and Frequency definitions Flashcards

Wavelength and Frequency definitions
  • Electromagnetic Radiation
    Energy that travels through space as waves or particles, including light.
  • Wavelength
    Distance between successive crests or troughs of a wave, measured in meters.
  • Lambda
    Greek letter (λ) used to denote wavelength in wave equations.
  • Frequency
    Number of waves passing a point per second, measured in hertz or s⁻¹.
  • Nu
    Greek letter (ν) representing frequency in wave equations.
  • Amplitude
    Height of a wave from its origin to the crest or trough.
  • Crest
    The highest point of a wave.
  • Trough
    The lowest point of a wave.
  • Inverse Relationship
    A relationship where one value increases as the other decreases.
  • Hertz
    Unit of frequency equivalent to one cycle per second.