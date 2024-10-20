Wavelength and Frequency quiz Flashcards

The luminosity of a star is primarily affected by its temperature and size. A hotter and larger star will have greater luminosity.
Which types of light cause damage to genetic material?
Ultraviolet (UV) light and other high-energy radiation such as X-rays and gamma rays can cause damage to genetic material.
Which of the following is a key difference between light microscopes and electron microscopes? A) Light microscopes use visible light, B) Electron microscopes use electrons, C) Light microscopes have lower resolution, D) Electron microscopes have higher resolution
C) Light microscopes have lower resolution, D) Electron microscopes have higher resolution
What is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis?
The source of energy that drives photosynthesis is sunlight.
What wavelength of light is most effective in driving photosynthesis?
Wavelengths in the blue (around 450 nm) and red (around 680 nm) regions of the light spectrum are most effective in driving photosynthesis.
How do light microscopes differ from electron microscopes?
Light microscopes use visible light to illuminate specimens and have lower resolution, while electron microscopes use beams of electrons and have higher resolution.
What color of light is the best for photosynthesis?
Red and blue light are the best for photosynthesis.
Which of the following wavelengths of light is the highest in energy? A) 700 nm, B) 500 nm, C) 400 nm, D) 600 nm
C) 400 nm
Which of the following type of waves is most commonly used to treat cancer? A) Radio waves, B) Microwaves, C) Gamma rays, D) Infrared waves
C) Gamma rays
Which of the following colors has the shortest wavelength? A) Red, B) Green, C) Blue, D) Violet
D) Violet
Which wavelength of light is required for photosynthesis?
Wavelengths in the range of 400-700 nm, particularly blue and red light, are required for photosynthesis.