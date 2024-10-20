Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Buffer Region A section in a titration curve where pH changes gradually due to the presence of a buffer system.

Half-Equivalence Point The midpoint in the buffer region where the concentration of weak acid equals its conjugate base.

Equivalence Point The point in a titration curve with the steepest pH change, indicating equal moles of titrant and titrate.

Weak Acid A substance that partially dissociates in solution, resulting in a pH less than 7 when titrated with a strong base.

Strong Base A substance that fully dissociates in solution, raising the pH above 7 when titrating a weak acid.

Weak Base A substance that partially dissociates in solution, resulting in a pH greater than 7 when titrated with a strong acid.

Strong Acid A substance that fully dissociates in solution, lowering the pH below 7 when titrating a weak base.

Titrant A solution of known concentration added to another solution to determine its concentration.

Titrate A solution whose concentration is determined by titration with a titrant.

pH Plateau The stage in a titration curve where pH levels off after the equivalence point due to excess titrant.

Conjugate Base The species formed when a weak acid donates a proton during a titration.

pH A measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, crucial in determining titration curve characteristics.

Steepest Incline The part of the titration curve where pH changes most rapidly, indicating the equivalence point.

Neutralization The reaction between an acid and a base to form water and a salt, key in reaching the equivalence point.