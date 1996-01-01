18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
Acid-Base Titration Curve
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves Example
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.100 M HC2H3O2 with 0.100 M NaNH2. Which volume of NaNH2 would take place within the buffer region?
a) 30.0 mL b) 50.0 mL c) 10.0 mL d) 100.0 mL e) 1.5 L
A
30.0 mL
B
50.0 mL
C
10.0 mL
D
100.0 mL
E
1.5 L
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curve
Buffer Region
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves Example
In titration of NH3 and HCl, what is the predominant species beyond the equivalence point?
a) NH3 b) HCl c) CH3NH2 d) Cl–
A
NH3
B
HCl
C
CH3NH2
D
Cl–