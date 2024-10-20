Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds definitions Flashcards
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds definitions
- CationA positively charged ion, written before the anion in coordination compound formulas.
- AnionA negatively charged ion, written after the cation in coordination compound formulas.
- Transition MetalElement written before ligands in a complex ion within coordination compounds.
- LigandAn ion or molecule attached to a metal atom by coordinate bonding in a complex.
- Complex IonA charged species consisting of a metal ion bonded to one or more ligands.
- Neutral LigandA ligand with no charge, listed before anionic ligands in alphabetical order.
- Anionic LigandA negatively charged ligand, listed after neutral ligands in alphabetical order.
- Coordination CompoundA compound consisting of a complex ion and counter ions.
- Counter IonAn ion that balances the charge of a complex ion in a coordination compound.
- Alphabetical OrderThe sequence used to list ligands, with neutral ones first, in coordination compounds.