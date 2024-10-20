Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Cation A positively charged ion, written before the anion in coordination compound formulas.

Anion A negatively charged ion, written after the cation in coordination compound formulas.

Transition Metal Element written before ligands in a complex ion within coordination compounds.

Ligand An ion or molecule attached to a metal atom by coordinate bonding in a complex.

Complex Ion A charged species consisting of a metal ion bonded to one or more ligands.

Neutral Ligand A ligand with no charge, listed before anionic ligands in alphabetical order.

Anionic Ligand A negatively charged ligand, listed after neutral ligands in alphabetical order.

Coordination Compound A compound consisting of a complex ion and counter ions.

Counter Ion An ion that balances the charge of a complex ion in a coordination compound.