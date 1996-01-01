24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds
3
Problem
Write a formula for following coordination compound: sodium tris(ethylenediamine)oxalatonickelate(I).
A
Na2[Ni(en)3CO2]
B
Na[Ni(NH3)3CO2]
C
Na[Ni(en)3C2O4]
D
Na[Ni(NH3)3C2O4]
4
Problem
What would be the formula for dibromotetracarbonylstannate(IV) sulfate.
A
[Sn(CO)4(Br)2](SO4)2
B
[Sn(CO)4(Br)2]SO4
C
[Sn(C2O4)4(Br)2](SO4)2
D
[Sn(C2O4)4(Br)2]SO4