Summarize the arguments for and against patenting genetically modified organisms.
We all carry about 20,000 genes in our genome. So far, patents have been issued for more than 6000 of these genes. Do you think that companies or individuals should be able to patent human genes? Why or why not?
How has the use of model organisms advanced our knowledge of the genes that control human diseases?
Why do you think discoveries in genetics have been recognized with so many Nobel Prizes?