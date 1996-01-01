Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
History of Genetics
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs
Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?
Mendel proposed that ___________ controlled inheritance?