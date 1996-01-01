Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Introduction to Genetics

History of Genetics

History of Genetics



Problem

Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition. 

I. Pangenesis                                   _________ 

II. Epigenesis                                   _________ 

III. Preformation                               _________ 

IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________ 


A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells 

B. Children are a blend of parental traits 

C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood 

D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs

Problem

Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?

Mendel proposed that ___________ controlled inheritance?

